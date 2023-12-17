fbpx

Share your story idea

Blow the Whistle

Know something that needs to be investigated? Great! Tell us about it.We ask that you give us your real name, a valid e-mail address and phone number(s) so we can contact you for clarification or more information that may be needed to pursue the story.

We will use your contact information only for the purpose of communicating with you. We will not sell, rent, or provide your contact information to anyone.We promise that your identity will be protected. So don’t hesitate to be candid.

Want to know more about the Bulldog?

Latest articles

District 10 Council candidates jump in early

With 2024 being a presidential election year—maybe a rerun of the 2020 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump—we should be expecting record-breaking turnout...

Latest zoning changes may trigger new litigation

District Judge Jessica Mangrum has driven another nail into the City of Austin’s defense of three zoning ordinances. (Cause No. D-1-GN-19-008617, Acuna v. City...

Plaintiffs in Acuña v. City of Austin seek sanctions and attorney’s fees

The plaintiffs won. All that’s left is a final order. To achieve that end, the trial court presided over by District Judge Jessica Mangrum...

Follow us

Newsletter

What's really going on in government?

Keep up with the best investigative reporting in Austin.

* indicates required

Our Affiliations

IRESPJLion PublishersGuideStar INN Network Member

About Us

© The Austin Bulldog. All rights reserved.

2028 E. Ben White Blvd. #240-6115 Austin TX 78741