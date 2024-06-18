Plaintiffs request to appeal denied in Central Health lawsuit

HomeCentral HealthPlaintiffs request to appeal denied in Central Health lawsuit
Central HealthLitigationUniversity of TexasDell Medical School
District Judge Amy Clark Meacham
Editor Ken Martin
By Editor Ken Martin

The lawsuit that seeks to stop Central Health from transferring $35 million a year to the University of Texas for Dell Medical School was obstructed by Judge Amy Clark Meacham’s ruling of May 21st(Birch et al v. Central Health et al, Cause No. D-1-GN-17-005824) Transfers to date total $350 million and another $35 million is budgeted for this year. Those transfers are funded by the property taxes that Central Health levies on all Travis County taxpayers.

As the Bulldog reported May 23rd, neither plaintiffs nor defendant Central Health got what they wanted, following a two-hour hearing May 9th. Our video report on the hearing was published May 14th.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys on June 7th requested Judge Meacham’s permission to file an appeal. Central Health’s response filed June 10th did not oppose the request.

Patrick Lee

The controlling legal issue in the appeal, as in the lawsuit itself, is whether Central Health President and CEO Patrick Lee, MD, has the lawful authority to transfer public funds on behalf of the agency even when those funds are used for purposes other than medical care.

Plaintiffs contend such transfers exceed Lee’s authority. Defense contends that he is immune from this litigation because he is acting within his lawful authority.

If that single issue could be resolved by the court of appeals, then there would be no need to proceed with the litigation that would require both sides to conduct extensive discovery and prepare for a full evidentiary trial. 

Request to file appeal denied

That option no longer exists. After a June 14th hearing Judge Meacham on Monday issued a one-sentence ruling:

“After careful consideration of Plaintiffs’ Request for Permissive Interlocutory Appeal, the response, the evidence, the pleadings and arguments of counsel, this Court denies Plaintiffs’ Request for Permissive Interlocutory Appeal.” 

Fred Lewis

Attorney Fred Lewis, who along with attorney Manuel Quinto-Pozos represent the plaintiffs, said the permissive request for appeal if granted would have stayed discovery and proceedings and would have saved a lot of time and money by resolving the statutory and constitutional question at the heart of the case.

He said how long it takes to get to a trial depends in large part on how well Central Health and the University of Texas cooperate in permitting timely depositions. 

Lewis said he is working on the case pro bono and he has raised money from various people to pay co-counsel. Donors, he said, are “nobody with special interests, but people who are bothered by taking poor people’s healthcare dollars” for Dell Medical School, which provides no healthcare services for Travis County’s neediest patients. 

The lawsuit was filed in October 2017 and the case will soon be seven years old. 

Ken Martin

Trust indicators: Ken Martin has been doing investigative reporting in the three-county Austin metro area since 1981. See more on Ken on the About page. Email [email protected].

Related Bulldog coverage:

No checkmate in Central Health litigation, May 23, 2024

Video: Lawsuit could halt Central Health’s $35 million a year in transfers to UT Dell Medical School, May 14, 2024

Lawsuit could halt Central Health’s $35 million a year transfers to UT Dell Medical School, May 10, 2024

Commissioners approve Central Health performance audit, April 5, 2023

Watson circumvented law to fund new medical school, November 1, 2022

Central Health’s quest for medical school accountability blocked by 2014 agreement, August 5, 2022

Central Health’s $35 million payments to Dell Medical School an unlawful gift of public funds that exceed statutory authority, June 30, 2022

New documentary takes aim at diversion of indigent healthcare funds, November 15, 2021

Lawsuit challenges Central Health spending, October 18, 2017

3 COMMENTS

  1. Patrick Lee – new recruit from New York City. Went to Princeton University. How quaint. Seems to me that whoever hired him was looking for someone who would continue to use tax dollars for Dell Medical. I wonder whether that was a requirement for the position or not.

    Will Patrick answer that?

    And my apologies To Mr. Lewis. Thank you for doing something positive and investigating. Good on you! Dell and UT likely don’t need the money and they haven’t proved whether or not the money benefits anyone. I got confused.

    Thanks Ken.

  2. Your previous comments were, like this one, anonymous, and I trashed them both. As much as I’d like to have readers interact and further the conversation about our stories, I’m not going to allow commenters to go off half-cocked and libel someone and do so under the cloak of anonymity. It’s situations like that that make me consider requiring real names from commenters along with contact information so that I can verify identity before publishing comments.

    As for Dr. Lee and who hired him, perhaps you’d like to read about that at https://www.centralhealth.net/biographies/patrick-lee/

  3. Wow that’s so sad and ridiculous all the property taxes that we pay for it is so much my house is a old house and I pay almost 5 thousand a year this country is going from bad too worse Avery day week month’s end years

Congratulations. It looks like you’re the type of person who reads to the end of articles. Now that you’re informed on this topic we want your feedback.

Related Content

No checkmate in Central Health litigation

Editor Ken Martin -
District Judge Amy Clark Meacham, in a May 21st letter, asked attorneys for both sides to prepare additional proposed orders in the lawsuit that...
Read more

Video: Lawsuit could halt Central Health’s $35 million a year in transfers to UT Dell Medical School

Editor Ken Martin -
Last Friday we published a lengthy story about the hearing conducted by District Judge Amy Clark Meacham. Her decision, based on the evidence presented...
Read more

Lawsuit could halt Central Health’s $35 million a year transfers to UT Dell Medical School

Erik Mauck -
District Judge Amy Clark Meacham will decide—based on a two-hour hearing held in her court Thursday—whether Central Health can continue transferring $35 million of...
Read more

Translate

Newsletter

What's really going on in government?

Keep up with the best investigative reporting in Austin.

Donate to the Bulldog

Our critical accountability journalism wouldn't be possible without the generous donations of hundreds of Austinites. Join them and become a supporter today!

HOLD GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABLE