Announcing the Government Accountability Project

Local officials manage government organizations that spend billions of our tax dollars. They should always act in the public interest—not for personal profit. We want to trust, but we need to verify. The Government Accountability Project (GAP) provides a means to do that.

We’re making several hundred documents available so that anyone can monitor conduct and spot ethical lapses in these government officials.

By publishing documents not otherwise available online, the GAP provides maximum government transparency. It contains 6,500 pages of records about specific officials in six local government agencies who are entrusted with the duty and fiduciary responsibility to manage institutions of major importance. We got them by filing more than 135 public information requests.

If government officials wanted you to see these records they would publish them on their own websites. But they don’t.

Hundreds of documents. Thousands of pages. All searchable by the public official's name.

