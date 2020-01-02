Big thanks for your strong support

Editor Ken Martin
Record numbers of donors made NewsMatch 2019 a big success

We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the support of our readers during our year-end fundraising for NewsMatch 2019. We received contributions from 85 donors, up significantly from the 68 donors who contributed in 2018.

Thanks to your generosity—and matches from the local Kirk Mitchell Public Interest Investigative Reporting Fund and national sponsorsThe Austin Bulldog will have more than $45,000 to fund our investigative reporting in 2020.

The donors are named in alphabetic order in the lead illustration for this article. Click here to see the details including how much each donor contributed.

I am deeply grateful for your support.

Photo of Ken Martin

Ken Martin
Founder, editor and publisher

 

 

 

 

 

