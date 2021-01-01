2020 NewsMatch donors

The Austin Bulldog publishes unique, original and fiercely independent reporting that holds the powers that be accountable.

There’s no paywall. We make our reporting available free to one and all. Reading our news is free. Producing it isn’t.

Toward the end of every year the Bulldog participates in an annual NewMatch fundraising drive in which a local and national sponsors match your contributions.

That’s when we ask readers to help us get more investigative reporting done by making tax-deductible contributions. We use PressPatron so it’s super easy to make a one-time donation or sign up to make sustaining monthly sustaining donations.

During the November-December 2020 campaign we received 108 donations totaling $11,143. With matches that delivered $34,089 to support our work in 2021.

We’re deeply grateful for your response and generous donations. We will do our absolute best to continue earning your support.

Ken Martin

Founder, editor and publisher