Let the mayor and council campaigns begin

35 candidates are vying for a piece of the power to govern Austin

The deadline for filing an application to be on the November 8th ballot was 5pm tonight. Thirty-five ballot applications have been filed, processed, and published on the City Clerk’s website.

The field is now set. We know who’s running for mayor and competing for the five City Council positions. (See chart below.) One caveat: Candidates who have filed ballot applications but get cold feet have until 5pm August 29th to withdraw and have their names struck from the ballot.

Candidates could have filed a ballot application starting July 23rd. Most did so in coming weeks. But nine candidates waited until the last day to file a ballot application. The very last of the last to file was District 9 candidate Kym Olson, 50. She had three whole minutes to spare when she was clocked in at 4:57pm.

Only two incumbent council members will be on the ballot: Natasha Harper-Madison, 44, in District 1 and Paige Ellis, 38, in District 8. Each incumbent faces three challengers.

The mayor’s race and three other council districts on the ballot are wide open.

Two candidates who had appointed campaign treasurers did not follow through by applying for a place on the ballot: Craig Allan Blanchard, 37, in the mayor’s race, and Jason Hyde, 52, in District 9.

As reported by the Bulldog August 19th, Bertha Rendon Delgado, 42, wanted to run in District 3. She tried to overcome the restrictions placed on convicted felons that bar them from running for elected office but was unable to do so.

City Clerk Myrna Rios is scheduled to conduct a drawing at 2pm Tuesday at City Hall that will determine the order of names on the ballot for each of the six races. The drawing will be televised on ATXN.tv, Grande and Spectrum Channel 6 or the ATXN channel on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Google Play. Only the candidate or one representative may attend the drawing in person

