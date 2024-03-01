fbpx

First-ever opportunity to elect appraisal board members

Editor Ken Martin -
Right now local voters are of course focused on the Super Tuesday primary elections of March 5th, but another election two months later should be of interest to all Travis County property owners. On May 4th Travis County voters have...
City Attorney

Ethics? Who gives a damn?

Editor Ken Martin -
“I want all of you to get up out of your chairs. I want you to get up right now, and go to the window, open it and stick your head out and yell, ‘I’m mad as hell and...

City Council

They’re off and running for council

Editor Ken Martin -
As in horse racing, the bugler has sounded, “Call to the Post” for the Austin City Council campaigns that are now officially underway. A well...
City Council

Are tax subsidies for luxury development legal?

Editor Ken Martin -
In a lawsuit filed last April plaintiffs sought a permanent injunction to prevent the City of Austin from diverting $354 million in future property...
City Council

District 10 Council candidates jump in early

Editor Ken Martin -
With 2024 being a presidential election year—maybe a rerun of the 2020 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump—we should be expecting record-breaking turnout...
City Council

Latest zoning changes may trigger new litigation

Editor Ken Martin -
District Judge Jessica Mangrum has driven another nail into the City of Austin’s defense of three zoning ordinances. (Cause No. D-1-GN-19-008617, Acuna v. City...
City Council

Plaintiffs in Acuña v. City of Austin seek sanctions and attorney’s fees

Editor Ken Martin -
The plaintiffs won. All that’s left is a final order. To achieve that end, the trial court presided over by District Judge Jessica Mangrum...
For more than a decade the Bulldog has published hard-hitting, in-depth investigative reports that have shaped civic discourse and public policy, resulted in criminal prosecutions, and enlightened voters about candidates' records.

